Gardening: Going to pot

At Caragh Nurseries, we have been busy sourcing lots of lovely new pots for a number of projects and the new stock we have found are really special. As we slowly grow the range, we’ve managed to find some amazing, contemporary pots that fit just perfectly with our plants and trees.

There is something available for every space, from 60cm cubes right through to the long trough planters, or huge terracotta pots that we could bath the whole family in.

Our 60cm pots are ideal for front doors or along a terrace and being fibreglass they can be moved, even when filled. Fibreglass planters are very practical and ours come in a range of five colours, but our most popular by far is the anthracite. We’ve put together some of our favourite options below, along with some ideas for planting.

First up is our Italian Terracotta Vaso Liscio, which comes in three large sizes. These pots that have a time tested classical design, are made with local clay and finished by hand in the same traditional way that master pot makers have been doing for centuries. By being fired at an extremely high temperature they become frost resistant (to -16°) making them ideally suitable for today’s landscaping requirements. They have a classic look and work well in a modern, simple garden, or as part of a more formal space. We use these often for planting olive trees and in Mediterranean-style gardens.

Next is our Italian Terracotta Vaso Festonato, which has more of a Tuscan feel about it. All of our terracotta pots are hand finished in Sienna and we have chosen them directly at the potteries (back in the days when we could travel!) and transport them with a selection of our plants from Tuscany.

Trough planters are ideal for separating areas of the garden, adding layers to boundaries or for screening planting. We use them very successfully within lots of our design projects, in both commercial and residential gardens.

We have just one option in aluminium, but it really is something special. The Sydney is a large circular planter made from 3mm aluminium, which makes it a little more costly than most of our pots. The beauty of these is that they are light, strong, durable and resistant to corrosion. The top edge of all of our planters is reversed twice, which gives them a strong and timeless appearance.

Corten steel, also known as weather resistant steel, is a very strong, steel alloy. As soon as Corten steel is exposed to the elements it will naturally weather and develop a protective layer of rust and this natural, fixed coating of rust provides protection against further corrosion. The steel underneath remains unimpaired, as the outer layer continues to protect and regenerate as it is exposed to water and oxygen. Corten steel planters are available in trough, cube and cado shapes.

We are also expecting to offer a new range of pots to Ireland from early April. They are made of reinforced fibreglass concrete for outdoor use, as they have drainage holes in them. They come in this amazing IronOre colour, in a variety of shapes and sizes, and have been made in Indonesia to stand out in any garden.

On the doorstep

At front doors and terraces, still the most popular potted plants are the formal looking box balls and half standard trees like the Photinia red robin or the bay laurel. For a recent project however, we mixed it up a little and used a very natural planting of viburnums, grasses, paniculata hydrangeas and sedums which created a lovely soft look.

In some of our garden designs we have used the trough planters as small dividers, just planted very simply with hedging, as they can help create a formal look with their clean lines. Some of our larger sized pots will be more than suitable for a medium sized tree too, so there’s lots of options. Check out our full pot collection at caraghnurseries.ie and happy gardening!