Boots stolen from Easter rabbit display in Kildare Town

The fantastic Easter displays in the square in Kildare town have brought huge cheer to people over the past week.

 

However, last night the boots were taken from one of the rabbits on display. Locals have expressed their disappointment. 

Boots Stolen Overnight - well I guess they lasted a week, hopefully it was someone in need of them. We will be removing them today to save any further damage.

Posted by Kildare Town Projects Group on  Friday, 9 April 2021