NEW: NCT centre in Naas is planning big changes

The NCT Centre in Naas is planning to expand.

The operators of the facility in Naas Enterprise Park, Applus Car Testing Service Limited, have applied for planning permission for changes to existing offices, waiting area, toilets and canteen.

Also proposed is the construction of a proposed new 16 sqm entrance canopy extension and a new waiting/reception area, according to Construction Information Services database.

The designs include new toilets and a store room at ground floor level.

Also planned is a new first floor mezzanine extension consisting of a staff canteen, store room and open plan area (103.2sqm).