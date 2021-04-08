BREAKING: Newbridge stabbing accused remanded in late night court sitting

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing incident in Newbridge yesterday and was remanded in custody.

Danut Scurtu, 35, whose address was given as Rosebud Cottage, Old Connell, Newbridge, appeared before a special sitting of Naas District Court tonight on allegations of assault causing harm on Jan Prochazka and possession of a knife at Patrick Street, Newbridge, on April 7.

The court was told by Det Gda Paddy Regan the victim’s heart was lanced in the incident and he went into cardiac arrest twice on the way to hospital. He added that when the defendant’s condition stabilised he underwent surgery at St James’s Hospital, Dublin, where he is in intensive care.

The garda claimed that an altercation took place in Eyre Street, Newbridge, about an hour before the stabbing and CCTV images indicated this took place between the defendant and the injured party, who’s aged 36.

The injury was caused by a flick knife with a four inch blade.

Det Gda Regan objected to bail because the defendant has no dependants and he believes he is a flight risk.

He claimed that an hour after the altercation, the defendant was seen in the vicinity of the injured party and in possession of a knife.

It was further claimed that afterwards the defendant was “forced in the direction of the garda station by a passer by.”

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant had never been in court previously and was prepared to provide €2,000 cash to secure bail.

He said the defendant says he was attacked by others when he went to get a Chinese take away. He added the defendant said he was on his way to the garda station to make a complaint.

Judge Desmond Zaidan refused the bail application and remanded the defendant in custody until April 15.