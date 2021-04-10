Kildare Property Watch: Stylish home in beautiful Sallins development

A three-bedroom end of terrace house in Sallins is on the market with Coonan Property for €310,000.

Number 16 Willouise was built in 2016 to an A3 BER standard, this stunning property comes with a number of energy efficient features which include solar panels for hot water, a condensing gas boiler, A-rated double glazed windows and high levels of insulation.

Well proportioned

The interior living space is well proportioned and surprisingly spacious, extending to 1,033 sq ft (96 sq m), comprising of a main hallway, living room, kitchen/dining room, ground floor wc, three bedrooms including master ensuite and main bathroom.

The vendor’s eye for detail has ensured a high end, bespoke finish which includes walnut and porcelain flooring, and Neff & Siemens kitchen appliances, to name but a few.

The property also has the benefit of a large balcony off the master bedroom and a meticulously maintained garden area to the front.

Another bonus is the very large attic space which offers great storage or potential for conversion to extra living space or that all-important home office.

According to the selling agent, the Willouise development is beautifully landscaped and ideally located within walking distance of Sallins village, Sallins train station and easy access onto the M7 via the Sallins bypass.

To see more, check out Coonan Property’s website coonan.com where a selection of photos and video walk through will provide a comprehensive feel of the property.

Find out more

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 045 832020 or email mickw@coonan.com.

See more photos of the property below: