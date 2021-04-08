Young County Kildare man allegedly harrassed a female neighbour on social media

A young man who allegedly used a social media platform to harass a female neighbour was sent forward for trial to Naas Circuit Court at a Naas District Court hearing on March 23..

The youth, who has just turned 18 and is still in school, faces an allegation of harassment on dates between February 12, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

Sgt Jim Kelly said at a previous hearing on January 13 it would be alleged that over a period of time the defendant sent messages by Instagram and the female believed they were intimidating.

He added that the messages indicated he knew who she is and where she lived.

He added that the woman didn't know who was sending the messages until an investigation started after she complained to the gardai.

The messages indicated the woman needed to talk to him and “certain things would happen.

Reporting restrictions were imposed after solicitor David Powderly said there would otherwise be a “high possibility of the injured party being identified.”

The case was sent to the Circuit Court sittings, starting on April 13.