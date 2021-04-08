Man who allegedly raped teenage girl up to five times a week appears in Naas court

A man who allegedly raped a teenage girl on multiple occasions is facing a number of allegations, Naas District Court heard on April 7.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons and to protect the identity of the alleged injured party, is aged in his 50s.

Det Sgt Dermot Treacy told the court that there are a total of 35 allegations including oral rape and vaginal rape.

Det Sgt Treacy said the offences are alleged to have taken place between 2008 and 2015.

Read more County Kildare news

The court heard that the offences reportedly took place in County Wicklow and that they ceased when she reached 18 years of age.

The victim was allegedly 11 when the incidents started. She is now aged in her mid 20s.

The garda said that it would be claimed that the incidents started with sexual assault, then oral sex and full sexual intercourse.

It would be claimed, he added, that those incidents took place up to five times a week almost every week for seven years.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence and imposed reporting restrictions on names and addresses.

Solicitor David Powderly was granted free legal aid.

The defendant was freed on his own bail of €5,000.

He is to sign on at a named garda station, reside at home, be contactable by the gardaí and have no contact directly or indirectly with any witnesses. The court was told that he has handed in his passport.

The case was adjourned until October 6.