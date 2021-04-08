Driver arrested for dangerous driving on Kildare motorway

Speeding

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Driver arrested for dangerous driving on Kildare motorway

Photo courtesy of Garda twitter account

A driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving after they were detected speeding on a Kildare motorway. 

Naas Roads Policing Unit was operating speed checks on the M9 yesterday and detected the car travelling at 188km/h in a 120km/h zone.