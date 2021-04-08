Driver arrested for dangerous driving on Kildare motorway
Speeding
Photo courtesy of Garda twitter account
A driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving after they were detected speeding on a Kildare motorway.
Naas Roads Policing Unit was operating speed checks on the M9 yesterday and detected the car travelling at 188km/h in a 120km/h zone.
Naas Roads Policing Unit operating speed checks on the M9 detected this car travelling at a speed of 188km/h in a 120km/h zone earlier today.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 7, 2021
Driver was arrested and taken to Naas Garda Station and has since been charged with Dangerous Driving. #SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/BXaVQaQ109
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on