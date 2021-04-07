COVID-19 LATEST: Five deaths and 423 new cases

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

COVID-19 LATEST: Five deaths and 423 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 of these deaths occurred in April, and 1 in February.

There has been a total of 4,732 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 6th April, the HPSC has been notified of 423 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 239,325* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 219 are men / 201 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 30 years old
  • 199 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.  

    As of 8am today, 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

    As of April 4th 2021, 936,087 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

     

    • 663,411 people have received their first dose
    • 272,676 people have received their second dose