Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, April 7

The death has occurred of Marie Caffrey (née Farrell)

Ashleigh House, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, at home under the care of her loving husband Albert and family. Cherished and sadly missed by her husband Albert, children Franz, Tammy, Levi, Becky and Vicki, sisters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Grant Marie Eternal Rest and Peace

In the interest of public health, Marie's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private family mass will be celebrated on Friday, the 9th April at 2pm in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people.

The Mass may be viewed by livestream on www.parishofathy.ie

Interment afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the Church and Cemetery while following social distancing rules. Marie's family will walk from the Kildare Road traffic lights to St. Michael's Parish Church on Friday afternoon from approx. 1.45pm.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Vincent Cassidy

New Road, Straffan, Kildare / Portmarnock, Dublin



Cassidy, Vincent, new Road, Straffan, Co. Kildare, April 5th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Lukes Hospital, Rathgar, beloved husband of the late Sheelagh and father of the late Damian, sadly missed by his loving children Nicola, David, Gaye, Jonathan, Simon and Sara, sons-in-law Damien and Phil, daughters-in-law Pippa, Mia and Loretta, grandchildren Siobhan, Freya, Owen, Tara, Ciaran, Tessa, Camilla and Vicky, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government Guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Vincent. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Vincent's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 12 noon by clicking on the following link

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

The funeral cortege will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Clane on Thursday morning at approx. 11.30am, travelling via his residence, to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan for 12 noon Funeral Mass, for those that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to https://www.friendsofstlukes.ie/home/make-a-donation.686.html

The death has occurred of Sr. Alphonsus (Annie) Dunne

Presentation Sisters, Maynooth, Kildare / Kilcock, Kildare / Clonaslee, Laois



Dunne, Sr. Alphonsus (Annie) , Presentation Sisters, Kilcock and Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Castlecuffe, Clonaslee, Co. Laois 5th April 2021 peacefully in the tender care of the Sisters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Klidare. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret, her brother Michael James, her sisters Sr. Oliver PVBM and Maureen. Deeply regretted by her Presentation Community, her cousins Patrick and Ann, special friend Pauline Davis, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. The Funeral Mass may be followed on http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/ at 1pm on Thursday, 8th April 2021.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridgie) Farrell (née White)

Celbridge, Kildare



Farrell (née White) (St. Patrick’s Park and formerly of Maynooth Road, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) April 5th. 2021, (peacefully), at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Bridget (Bridgie), beloved wife of the late William (Billy) and dear mother of Margaret, Gerard and the late David. Pre-deceased also by her sisters Mayme and Betty and her brother John. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, son, daughters-in-law Mary and Ann, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren Lee, Paul, Nichola, Kelly and Stephen, sister Maura, brothers Paddy and Jimmy, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Bridgie’s Removal to the Church on Wednesday evening, 7th April, at 6.00pm and her Funeral Mass on Thursday, 8th April, at 11am by clicking this link; https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

You may also leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Mary Frances Foley (née O'Connor)

37 Dooley's Terrace, Athy, Kildare



Wife of the late Harry. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael and Philip, daughter Catherine, son-in-law Peter, daughters-in-law Bernadette and Fiona, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Niall, Darren, Aisling, Niamh, David, Darragh, Jane, Emily, Cormac and Leah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions, a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning (7th April) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

House private, please.