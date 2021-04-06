LATEST: 24 new Covid-19 cases in Kildare reported today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

3 of these deaths occurred in January, 2 in February, 3 in March and 1 in April.

There has been a total of 4,727 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 5th April, the HPSC has been notified of 443 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 238,907 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

239 are men / 203 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

208 in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 261 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 3rd 2021, 932,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

660,800 people have received their first dose

271,524 people have received their second dose

