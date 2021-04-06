Gardaí investigating after window broken in attempted house break-in
A window was broken in an attempt to break into a house in the Celbridge area.
It's understood the incident took place in the Crodaun Forest Park estate on the morning of March 24.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Celbridge area of Co Kildare on 24th March 2021 at approximately 11.30am.
"Some damage was caused to a residence but not items were taken.
"Gardaí carried out multiple patrols in the area, but no arrests have been made.
"Investigations are ongoing".
