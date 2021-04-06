Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, April 6

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) CRUMLEY

St. Corban's Place, Naas, Kildare



In the tender care of the staffs of Curragh Lawns Nursing Home and Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Rachel, her brothers Bernard and Frank, her sisters Annamay and Julie.

Sadly missed by her loving sister Phil, her niece Annamay and her partner Caoimhe, her nephew Eamon, his wife Qin and their daughter Chloe, extended family, her many friends and neighbours.

"May Tess Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. A private cremation will take place in Newland's Cross Crematorium on Wednesday at 12 noon with web-streaming from there on the link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium.

Family Flowers only please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Mary Frances Foley (née O'Connor)

37 Dooley's Terrace, Athy, Kildare



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Helen O'Farrell (née Byrne)

Celbridge, Kildare / Rathfarnham, Dublin



Unexpectedly at her home. Amazing mum to Lucy, Ava and Holly, loving wife to Peter. Helen will be very deeply missed by her loving husband and children; her sister Louise; mother-in-law, brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current restrictions. Messages of condolence may be placed in CONDOLENCES below. Family flowers only please.

The Funeral Mass for Helen may be viewed on Friday (April 9th) at 10 am through the parish web camera at https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/ballyroan-parish-church-rathfarnham and later the committal service in Mount Jerome at https://vimeo.com/event/153499

The death has occurred of Rita Chatfield (née O'Keeffe)

Upper St. Joseph's Terrace, Athy, Kildare



Rita Chatfield (nee O’Keeffe), Upper St. Joseph’s Terrace, Athy, Co. Kildare, passed away, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Predeceased by her husband George, son George, brothers Joe and Martin, sisters Ena, Laura and Sheila. Sadly, missed by her sisters Rosaleen, Nancy and June, brothers Dano and Edward, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and their mother Mary, great grandchildren, extended family, friends and wonderful neighbours.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 10 persons). Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday morning (6th April) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, the Mass will be live streamed, click on the following link www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Rose Conway (née Fitzgerald)

Tobarbán, Kildare Road, Rathangan, Kildare



Formerly of Friarstown. Peacefully. Dearly loved wife of John Joe. She will be dearly missed by her loving daughters Celine and Orla, son Raymond, her cherished grand sons Seán and Liam, Orla's partner John, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Rose Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place in line with Government and HSE guidelines. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Rose's life with friends and extended family.

Removal on Monday evening to arrive at the Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan at 7pm. Rose's funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. Mass can be viewed on the Rathangan Parish Facebook page or https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the Condolence book below.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Humphries (née Higgins)

Phibsborough, Dublin / Portlaoise, Laois / Maynooth, Kildare



The death occurred of Kathleen Humphries (1928-2021) (née Higgins,) at Maryfield Nursing Home, Chapelizod, Dublin 20. Late of 13, Great Western Villas Phibsborough, Dublin and Grattan Street, Portlaoise. Kathleen died, peacefully, in her sleep at Maryfield, a most caring and nurturing place that has been her home for the last three years. She was a mother, greatly loved and treasured. Her children, Ethel, Gerard, Matt, and Colm and their loved ones Gwen, Sandra and Fintan know that a part of them goes with her. She will be greatly missed. Kathleen is mourned also by three generations of grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, former neighbours, fellow residents at Maryfield and friends.

Maryfield provided healing care and love for her and the family. It is a place of welcome and even in Covid restrictions, a place where compassion rather than fear was the watchword.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Kathleen. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

Kathleen has returned to Colm and Fintan’s home at Maynooth. She will be removed to Maryfield on Monday evening and her funeral Mass will take place there on Tuesday April 6 at 11am. The liturgy will be livestreamed at https://churchmedia.tv/camera/chapelzoid. Kathleen will be buried after Mass beside her parents and brothers at St Peter & Paul Cemetery, Portlaoise

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

The death has occurred of Mary Milmoe (née Sweeney)

Kilshanroe, Kildare / Bunbeg, Donegal



The peaceful death has occurred of Mary Milmoe (née Sweeney) in Kilshanroe, Co. Kildare, formerly of Bunbeg, Co. Donegal. Sadly, missed by her loving husband Bernie, daughters Marie, Joan and Treasa and son Bernard, daughter-in-law Liz and son-in-law John, sisters Nóra, Tess and Margaret and brother Joe, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam uasal

Mary’s Funeral Mass will take place privately due to the Covid 19 restrictions at 12 noon on Tuesday next, 6th April 2021, in Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, are invited to leave a personal message for Mary’s family in the condolences section below. A live stream of Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam