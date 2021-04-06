Vehicle was untaxed for nearly three years in Naas area

Naas Roads Policing Unit found that a vehicle had been untaxed for 825 days.

The vehicle was stopped as part of a traffic checkpoint.

Meanwhile the Unit was operated a speeding checkpoint on the N7 when it detected a car travelling at 130KM/H in a 100 zone.

The driver failed a roadside drug test.

A fine was issued for speeding and a court appearance may follow for driving over the legal limit.

Elsewhere a car was stopped being driven by unaccompanied learner with no L-plates displayed.

A fine was issued and the car was impounded.

Local gardaí were operating Covid checkpoints throughout Co Kildare at the weekend and reported high compliance with public health regulations.