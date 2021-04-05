Property Watch: Country living in spacious Baltinglass bungalow

With the changes in work-life parameters over the past year due to Covid-19, the recent launch of a spacious dormer bungalow located between Baltinglass (5.5km) and Blessington (28km) with a large site and detached garage is likely to appeal to a whole new potential market.

With many no longer having to be in the office on a daily basis, this property would suit those able to increasingly work from home.

The property stands on a site of 0.72 hectares (1.78 acres) and extends to 227 sq m (2,443 sq ft) with a range of receptions room and three bedrooms.

The home is approached through a recessed entrance with tarmacadam drive, and is in good condition throughout, with double glazed windows, oil fired central heating and an alarm.

According to the selling agent, this is an ideal family home, with large gardens and grounds, close to the Kildare border and within easy driving distance of Dublin city and close to the Wicklow mountains for hiking, mountain biking etc.

There is a small stream flowing along the boundary which further adds to the holding’s appeal. The Eircode for the property is W91YK71.

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge are handling the sale and quoting €395,000. Further information is available from Clive Kavanagh on 045 433550.

See more photographs of the property below: