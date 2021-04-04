Kildare Property Watch: New A-rated homes at Riverside Manor in Kilcullen

Riverside Manor is a unique, well-established residential development in the heart of Kilcullen.

Residents of Riverside Manor can enjoy Kilcullen’s abundant River Liffey walks and its famed canoe club, both located on their doorstep, whilst the town offers families a number of excellent primary schools and a well regarded secondary school.

There are several high quality eateries and artisan/ craft shops within walking distance of Riverside Manor and the excellent shopping towns of Naas and Newbridge, home of the Whitewater Shopping Centre, are within a 10 minute drive. Ireland’s leading luxury shopping destination, Kildare Village, is also located close by.

The final units of the current phase of Rivers Manor are now being brought to the market, selling from the plans, with further releases planned later in 2021 and 2022.

According to selling agents Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly, this is a wonderful opportunity to obtain a substantial home in an enviable location that is ideal for modern family living.

Contact Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466, or email info@sfor.ie.

Semi-detached homes at Riverside Manor, Kilcullen