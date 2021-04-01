Vehicle seized after Kildare gardaí discover it's had no tax for 515 days

A vehicle was found to have remained untaxed for almost a year and a half after Kildare gardaí stopped it at a checkpoint.

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint as part of #OperationFanacht when they pulled the driver over. Using the #MobilityApp it was found the vehicle had been untaxed for 515 days. It was seized and a fine was issued.