Woman 'punched and kicked by her boyfriend'

An allegation that a woman was punched and kicked by her boyfriend was made at a family law hearing at Naas District Court on March 23.

Speaking through an interpreter, she said that visible marks and bruises on her face were caused by her boyfriend.

She added that the relationship terminated less than a week previously.

It was also claimed that the gardaí arrested the man after the incident and she attended hospital the day after the assault.

The court also heard that her boyfriend was waiting outside to attack her on that occasion. She was punched and when she fell she was kicked on the ground.

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted an interim protection order.