Naas gardaí arrested a man who was walking in the middle of one of the town's busiest roads in the afternoon.

The man, 45, was in a very intoxicated condition when he was detained at Dublin Road on March 13.

The gardaí received a number of complaints before detaining the man at 3.40.

The man, who has a temporary address in the town, was detained under the Public Order Act.