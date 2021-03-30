Gardaí make seizure after they investigate man dressed in camouflage carrying gun in Midlands town
Items seized by gardaí
Offaly gardai swooped on a man on Sunday after reports he was carrying a gun in the area.
Edenderry gardaí arrested the man when he was discovered acting suspiciously in camouflaged attire carrying a holstered air pistol.
Gardai later carried out a search in the locality and seized the items pictured.
The matter continues to be investigated, gardai confirmed.
