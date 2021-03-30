Gardaí make seizure after they investigate man dressed in camouflage carrying gun in Midlands town

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Gardai respond to man carrying gun and dressed in camouflage in Offaly town

Items seized by gardaí

Offaly gardai swooped on a man on Sunday after reports he was carrying a gun in the area.

Edenderry gardaí arrested the man when he was discovered acting suspiciously in camouflaged attire carrying a holstered air pistol.

Gardai later carried out a search in the locality and seized the items pictured.

The matter continues to be investigated, gardai confirmed. 