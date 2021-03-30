COVID-19 LATEST: 14 deaths and 368 new cases today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

12 deaths occurred in March, 1 in February and 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 68 - 97 years.

There has been a total of 4,681 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 29th March, the HPSC has been notified of 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 235,444* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

181 are men / 182 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

127 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties.



As of 8am today, 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 27th 2021, 802,502 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

577,641 people have received their first dose

224,861 people have received their second dose