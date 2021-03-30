Kildare nursing home where first Covid vaccines were administered is planning to expand

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Curragh Lawn Nursing Home for a proposed extension.

Residents at the facility in Kinneagh between Kilcullen and the Curragh were among the first to be vaccinated in the country in early January.

Being planned is a single-storey extension consisting of four bedrooms with accessible toilet and conservatory, according to Construction Information Services.

Also proposed are new two roof lights to the flat roof over the extension.

The designs include internal alterations to an existing sitting room and proposed alterations to existing external areas.