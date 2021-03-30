"It will always be with me" - Kildare woman receives Tulsa apology over delay in investigating sex abuse complaint

A County Kildare woman has received an apology from Tusla over delays in investigating a complaint made by her in relation to a sex abuse case.

Sinead Lay (34), who lives in Monasterevin, reported the alleged abuse to Tusla in2012.

She claimed she was abused by Fergus Delaney of Allendale Lawns, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow when she was a teenager.

Although she was interviewed by social workers in 2013, the case was left unallocated, without a social worker for some time. It was only in 2018 that social workers spoke to Ms Lay again and found her claims to be founded and credible — five years after she made the initial report.

She then made a complaint about the delay and an internal Tusla report into that complaint was issued in December 2020. It found the delays were largely due to “significant staff shortages” as current cases took priority over referrals about historical disclosures of abuse.

She said when she enquired about the delays, she was told Tusla was short staffed.

After the report came out, she was promised a written apology for the delay.

“No apology came and I got my solicitor to contact them again and the apology arrived just last week,” she said.

In the letter dated March 24, chief executive of Tusla, Bernard Gloster wrote: “It is clear to me from the outcome of your complaint that I should apologise on behalf of this agency for the inexcusable delay in responding to your disclosure of sexual abuse in your childhood.”

In May 2019, Sinead was awarded €300,000 in damages in the High Court after she took a civil case against her alleged abuser.

The High Court was told she was sexually assaulted by Mr Delaney, a former neighbour, at the age of 14.

The court heard she had moved from Tallaght to County Kildare, with her parents and siblings, when she was about 13 years of age. The judge was told Mr Delaney was a family friend from Tallaght, who had allegedly began to sexually assault Ms Lay between November 2000 and August 2001, following contact by text message and grooming of the girl.

As reported in the Irish Times on May 24, the judge said that in August 2001, Mr Delaney collected the girl from school and drove to an isolated spot in the Curragh where a sexual assault took place.

The judge said the girl’s mother became concerned about who was texting her daughter and Ms Lay told her mother what had happened and they went to the gardaí.

A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, but a decision was made not to prosecute.

This led to Miss Lay going down the civil route.

Mr Delaney did not contest the court case.

The internal Tusla report noted that in 2013, when attempts were made by Tusla social workers to interview him, he did not refuse, but his solicitors wanted an different meeting date. However, the report found that this could not be facilitated because the case was unallocated at the time.

Now, having received an apology from Tusla, Ms Lay says she has achieved some kind of closure.

“I am moving on and getting on with my life but it will always be with me. It is good to get that letter, to get some kind of acknowledgement.”

Outlining her reasons for reporting the case to Tusla, she pointed out: “I just didn't want him to hurt anybody else and I heard he was involved in underage coaching and he had access to children, I wanted to make sure he couldn't get garda vetted,” she said.

Unacceptable

“I know Tusla have to prioritise current sexual abuse complaints over retrospective abuse cases. I understand that, but a delay of nearly six years is unacceptable.”

She said the delay had added to the trauma and upset caused by the abuse.

This was a sentiment that was noted by Tusla.

“It is also clear to me that subsequent explanations offered to you added to your frustration and upset. This is another aspect of your case for which you clearly deserve an apology,” said the agency.

In the letter, the chief executive said since 2014 changes had been made as to how the agency deals with historical complaints and if Ms Lay wanted to meet him to discuss the matter, he would be willing to do so.