Man who died in fatal traffic collision is laid to rest

A road accident claimed the life of a man near Derrinturn last week.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision at 7.15am on March 25 outside a business premises in Drummond.

The collision involved a male pedestrian and an articulated lorry.

The pedestrian, Andy Barrett from Newcastle, Enfield, and aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The body of the deceased was later the subject of a post-mortem examination. The driver of the lorry was unharmed during the incident.

Forensic collision investigators have concluded their examination of the scene and the area reopened fully after their work concluded.

Mr Barrett’s funeral took place at the adjoining cemetery yesterday (Monday) following requiem mass at the Church of Assumption, Jordanstown, Enfield.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions the ceremony was held privately but those who could not attend but would like to leave a personal message for Andy’s family in the condolences section at RIP.ie.

Mr Barrett is survived by his wife Mary, and adored father of Stephen.

He is deeply regretted by his brothers, Jim, John and Anthony, sisters Josie, Bridget, Áine, and Fiona, mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.