Kildare Gardaí issue 266 Covid-related fines since pandemic began

Gardaí have handed out a total of 266 Covid-related fines in Co Kildare since the pandemic began, new data shows.

The Kildare Division is among the 10 lowest of the 28 Garda Divisions in terms of the number of fines currently processed by the Fixed Charge Processing System.

These fines include €100 for non-essential travel, €80 for not wearing a face covering, €500 for organising a house party, €150 for attending a house party and €500 for non-essential journeys to airports/ ports.

Overall across the country, gardaí have issued 16,834 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches.

Kildare’s neighbouring division of Laois/ Offaly saw 274 fines handed out while Wicklow had 503 recorded.

The most fines were levied in Dublin’s northside, Cork City and Limerick which were all over 1,000.

A person who receives a fine can request an appeal via the garda website.

People issued with a fine have 28 days to pay and anyone who fails to pay within that time will receive a court date shortly after.

Failure to pay the fine can result in conviction in the District Court and a fine of €1,000 and/or imprisonment.

Gardaí said: “These are not just breaches of regulations, but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk.”