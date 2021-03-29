Covid-19 cases over 500 again today after nearly three months of Level 5

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,667 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 28th March, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 235,078* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

288 are men / 249 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

262 in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 30 in Westmeath, 26 in Galway, 21 in Meath, 21 in Offaly and the remaining 147 cases are spread across 20 other counties.





As of 8am today, 331 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 70 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 26th 2021, 786,569 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

- 567,023 people have received their first dose

- 219,546 people have received their second dose.