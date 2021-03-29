Six new homes to be built beside Parochial House in Suncroft

The go-ahead has been give for six homes to be built beside Suncroft Parochial House.

The homes include three 3-bedroom 2 storey terrace houses and three 2-storey 3 bedroom terrace houses.

Car parking will also be included in the designs, according to Construction Information Service.

The Parochial House is a late nineteenth-century four-bedroomed residence located in the centre of the village.

There are also stone outbuildings on 4.25 acres site.

The House includes a decorative gateway of early surviving cast-iron gates.