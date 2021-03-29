Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, March 29

The death has occurred of Bernie (Bernadette) Devanney (née Mackey) 1 Bell-View, Ballycar Rd., Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare



Peacefully, in Adare and District Nursing Home, Croagh.

Predeceased by her husband Michael and her sons John and Pat.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Marian, Veronica, Gerard and Noelle, sons-in-law Joe, Leslie and Brendan, daughters-in-law Joan and Sandra, grandchildren Karen and her husband Barry, Shane, Luke and Maya, great-grandchildren Jack and Shay, sister-in-law Angela, nephew John, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In accordance with current government guidelines a private funeral Mass for family will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Newmarket On Fergus this Tuesday (30th March) at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Lemenagh Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.newmarketonfergusparish.ie/our-parish/main-church-webcam/. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors. If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

The death has occurred of VALERIE FALLON

Loughrea, Galway / Maynooth, Kildare



CHESTNUT GROVE, CROSS STREET AND FORMERLY KNOCKMOYLE, KYLEBRACK, LOUGHREA, Co GALWAY.

Who passed away peacefully on Saturday 26th March 2021 in the wonderful loving care of Galway Hospice Foundation Renmore, Galway.

(Predeceased by her loving Father Joe)

Deeply mourned by her adored mother and best friend Olive.

Sadly missed by her cousins Brigid and Paula, Martin and their children, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Valerie’s Requiem Mass will take place on Monday the 29th of March at 3pm in St Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea.

Valerie will be laid to rest in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth, Co Kildare, on Tuesday 30th of March at 11am.

The Funeral Mass for Valerie will be streamed online at https://loughreacathedral.ie/ or at https://www.churchservices.tv/Loughrea

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Valerie’s funeral Mass will be held in private for family only.

House private by request. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation Renmore, Galway.

Valerie’s family would like to express their most sincere thanks to the staff of Galway Hospice Foundation Renmore, Galway, Dr John Kilraine and all the staff of Main Street Clinic, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support at this sad time.

Anyone who wishes to do so, are invited to leave a message of condolence in the section (Condolences) below.

"Valerie May Your Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Ger (Gerard) Hendrick Kilmuckridge, Wexford / Rathcoffey, Kildare



Ger (Gerard) Hendrick, Kilmuckridge, Gorey, Co.Wexford, formerly of Rathcoffey, Co.Kildare and Renault Ireland. Peacefully at his home on the 27th March 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Michelle (née Mangan), adored father of Liam, Ciarán and Martin, cherished son of Esther and the late Martin and much loved brother of Sarah and David. Ger will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, mother in-law Margaret, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, extended family and his large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Removal from his home on Tuesday (30th Mar) at 11.30am to St Mary's Church, Kilmuckridge arriving for a private family Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

A link to view Ger's Funeral Mass will be published later.

Messages of sympathy and support can be expressed in the "Condolences" section below.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Mary Hill (née Walsh)

23 Clonmullion, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her loving sons P.J. and Richard, daughters Cathy and Agnes, sister Teresa, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday morning (30th March) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Houlihan

Kilnamoragh, Clane, Kildare



Houlihan, Michael (Mick), Kilnamoragh, Clane, Co. Kildare, March 27th 2021, peacefully, at Naas Hospital, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughters Sheila, Sarah and Ellen, brothers Jerry and Danny, sister Patricia (Pat), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Michael. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Michael's funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link: https://www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/

The funeral cortège will be leaving Michael's residence on Tuesday at approx. 10.30am to arrive at St. Benignus' Church, Staplestown, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Staplestown Cemetery, for those that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital.

The death has occurred of Mollie Maher (née Wright)

Glenbeigh, Church Road, Athy, Kildare



Maher née Wright, Mollie, March 28, 2021, passed away peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Kevin J. and daughter Katherine. Sadly missed by her loving sons Peter, Kevin and Hugh, daughter Fiona, daughters-in-law Maebh, Gillian and Orla and sons-in-law Hugh and Paul. Beloved granny to her 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also missed by her extended family and close friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning (31st March) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.