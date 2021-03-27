Kildare Property Watch: Stylish apartment living in Naas

A two-bedroom apartment at The Watersedge in Naas is on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €220,000.

The development is located at Oldtown Demesne on the Sallins Road, just a short walk from Naas town centre.

Move-in condition

The property is situated in an attractive block overlooking meticulously maintained gardens, walkways and carpark.

The interior features hardwood floors, light contemporary colours, a solid wood kitchen complete with appliances and a stylish bathroom, which should leave the new owner with very little to do.

The living accommodation extends to a spacious 830 sq. ft. (77 sq, m.) and is laid out over two floors which adds to the sense of space.

The property briefly comprises an entrance hallway, open plan living/dining/kitchen area, wc, two double bedrooms and main bathroom.

Starter home

The property is coveniently located within a short walk of all local amenities including Naas GAA club, bus stops, schools and town centre.

According to the selling agents, this is an ideal opportunity to purchase a starter home in this hugely sought after part of Naas.

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 045 832020 or email mickw@coonan.com.

Above and below: inside the apartment for sale at The Watersedge