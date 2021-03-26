INCIDENT: Swathes of Naas residents left without water after main bursts

Work is being carried out to repair a significant burst to a water main at Kilcullen Road in Naas.

Crews are on site and Irish Water says that the work will be carried out as quickly and as safely as possible in line with Covid-19 protocols.

“Customers in Naas and surrounding areas may be impacted by disruption to their supply while the repairs are underway. To ensure the safety of the crews and commuters, traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works. The Kilcullen Road from the roundabout towards the Killashee Hotel will be closed while crews carry out the repairs,” said an Irish Water spokeswoman.

Residents living the area were left with little or no water pressure overnight and this morning.

There was significant flooding on the route near the entrance to the Esmondale estate in the early hours of this morning.

Works are currently taking place on the footpaths and cycle lanes on one side of the road - though it is not known if there is a link between this project and the incident.

Repairs are expected to continue until later today. Once these are successfully completed, normal water supply will begin to be restored. It may take 1-2 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but IW says it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand washing.

Irish Water is contacting customers who are registered on its vulnerable customer register.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council say they understand the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thank customers for their patience while working to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience caused. The customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278278 and customers can also make contact on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of the Irish Water website.