Kildare volunteer urges support for virtual Daffodil Day today

Patricia Shaw from Athy is supporting the virtual Daffodil Day initiative today.

Volunteer Driver Patricia said: "Both myself and my husband are volunteer drivers driving ladies and gentlemen to and from their homes to various hospitals around the country.

"We always come home having enjoyed the chat, everyone has a story to tell."

The Irish Cancer Society said its Volunteer Drivers bring people to and from chemotherapy appointments.

Donate this Daffodil Day to support vital services, like the Volunteer Driver service, in your community.

Donate here https://www.cancer.ie/ways.../fundraise/daffodil-day/donate