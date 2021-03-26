Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, March 26

The death has occurred of Thomas (Hack) Byrne

Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare



Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Son of the late Thomas and Bridie.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Kathleen, son Trevor and his partner Linda, grandchild Devon, brothers Paddy, Michael and Robert, sisters Breda, Mary and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues at the OPW Curragh Camp.

May Thomas Rest In Peace.



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Helen Leonard (née McCann)

The Glebe, Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Kingswood, Dublin



The death has occurred of Helen Leonard (nee McCann), March 24th, 2021, suddenly, at her home, The Glebe, Johnstown Bridge and late of Walkinstown and Kingswood, Dublin. Loving wife of Eamonn and adored mother of Eamon and Sinéad, grandmother of Tadhg, Faolan, Sadhbh and Lochlan. Deeply regretted by Eamon’s partner Fiona, son-in-law Paul, brothers Nicholas, Seamus, Patrick and Mario, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Helen Rest in Peace

Helen’s Funeral Mass will take place privately due to the Covid 19 restrictions at 1.30 pm on Sunday next, the 28th March, in Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe, followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, are invited to leave a personal message for Helen’s family in the condolences section below. A live stream of Helen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed at

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

The death has occurred of Ian Burke

Edenderry, Offaly / Maynooth, Kildare



Burke, Ian, Edenderry, Co. Offaly and late of Barrogstown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, March 23rd 2021, suddenly, beloved son of the late John, deeply regretted by his loving son Damian, partner Imogen, mother Áine, brother Michael, grandparents Bridie and Sean, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government Guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Ian. Those who would of liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Ian's funeral mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link:

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

The funeral cortege will be leaving Ian's residence on Saturday at approx. 9.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, for those that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.

Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

The death has occurred of Padraic MAHER

Monread Heights, Naas, Kildare



Suddenly at his home. Padraic is deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his parents Margaret and Paddy, brother Jason, sisters Emer and Orla, sister-in-law Emma, brother-in-law Ray, Emer's partner Andy, nephews Sam, Ollie, Oscar, Ray and Oisín, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, his work colleagues in GALRO and a wide circle of friends.

"May Padraic Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Padraic will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Albert Crabb

Monasterevin, Kildare



Crabb Albert, Birmingham, England and formerly of Old Grange, Monasterevin. 16th March 2021, (peacefully) after a short illness in Birmingham. Predeceased by his father William, mother Margaret, his sisters Nancy, Florrie and Olive. Sadly missed by his partner June, sons Mark, Adrian & Albert, daughters Deborah & Amanda, daughter-in-law Tracy, Marcus, grandchildren, Sarah, Melissa, Daniel, Jamie, Lauren & Lorna, great-grandchildren, brother William, sisters Sylvia & Barbara, sister-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law Martin & Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

At Rest

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS LATER.





The death has occurred of Johnny Doyle

Ballitore, Kildare



Johnny Doyle, Portersize, Ballitore, Athy, Co. Kildare, who died on 23rd March 2021 at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving sister Evelyn (Heslin), brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, good neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at the Church of Ss Mary and Laurence, Crookstown on Saturday morning, 27th, for 11am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place restricted to 10 people in the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Johnny's family at the bottom of the page, the Funeral Mass will be live streamed on

https://narraghmoreandmoone.ie

"May Johnny Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Sue Greene

Newbridge, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



Greene, Sue (Newbridge, and formerly of Springfield, Tallaght) 23rd March, 2021, peacefully and unexpectedly at St James Hospital. A true and loving daughter to Anne and Pat, Bobby and Juji. A beautiful presence in the lives of her sister Paula and brother Rob. Sue will be so very sadly missed by her family, her brother-in-law Ciarán, sister-in-law Caitlin, nephew Eoin, nieces Ava, Saoirse and Esme, extended family, and her wonderful neighbours and friends. Special mention to Sue’s Fur Human, her beloved pet Sam.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”. Sue’s Funeral Service can be viewed on Friday afternoon, March 26th, 2021, at 2pm on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium . Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.