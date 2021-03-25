Water supply disruption in Kilcock

Customers in Kilcock village and surrounding areas will experience disruption to their water supply next week due to essential works being carried out.

The disruption will take place on Tuesday, 30 March from 9am to 6pm. Following completion of the works, it may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

"Impacted customers have been directly notified and customers who are registered on our vulnerable customer database have been contacted. An alternative water supply will be in place to support impacted customers. Water Tankers with clean drinking water will be available at St Joseph’s National School and in the Supervalu Carpark for the duration of the outage. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil the water before consumption as a precautionary measure. These improvement works continue to be delivered in adherence with the HSE and government guidance on COVID-19," said Irish Water.

The work involves the replacement of almost 800 meters of old and broken cast iron water mains along the R407 (Kilcock to Maynooth road), with new, high-density polyethylene (plastic) pipes. This will improve the water quality and supply for homes and businesses in Kilcock and surrounding areas by reducing the number of bursts and outages impacting the water supply.

New water service connections are being laid from the public water main in the road to customers’ properties. Where existing service connections on the public side are lead, these are being replaced as part of the works. The works are being carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Ltd. and are expected to be completed by the end of April.

Joe Carroll regional Lead with Irish Water, explained “These improvement works are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Kildare and we would like to thank customers for their continued cooperation and patience while we complete this project. The works will benefit residential and business customers in the area by strengthening and reinforcing the water network, and minimising disruptions in their water supply by reducing leakage and unplanned outages when bursts occur on the existing main. Upon completion, there will be significant improvements in network performance and levels of customer service in terms of efficiency and security of supply. We regret any inconvenience these necessary works may cause”

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about these works or visit the Water Supply Updates section www.water.ie for updates.