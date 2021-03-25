Local TD welcomes refusal of West Wicklow wind farm

A local TD has this week welcomed Wicklow County Council’s planning refusal for a wind farm in West Wicklow.

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore had sent in an observation after campaign groups including Save West Wicklow highlighted the potential negative impact development could have on the Baltinglass Hill Fort Complex and surrounding archaeological heritage.

“While wind energy production is very important to meet our climate action obligations it must be done sustainably and in the right areas. I believe this was the right decision by Wicklow County Council as such a large scale development could negatively impact on the archaeological and natural heritage of the Kilranelagh Hill and the Baltinglass Hillfort Complex, an integral part of Ireland’s most unique and ancient landscapes," said the Social Democrat.

“I have met some great campaigners as part of Save West Wicklow who highlighted the fact that to date, very little protection or promotion of this archaeologically rich area in West Wicklow has been provided for despite its reference in the County Development Plan. There is also huge potential for further excavation and other archaeological finds as well which was not adequately referenced in the planning application."

She said it is important that greater consideration and greater supports for protection and promotion of the Hill Fort complex is given by the Minister for Heritage.

"I will continue to request that adequate funding and resources are provided to ensure that the future of this area is sustainably managed for the benefit for the surrounding environment and residents in the area. As we continue to enjoy our outdoor heritage for recreational purposes it’s important that we acknowledge the huge work required to preserve the Hill Fort complex area for generations to come.

"Until such protections are in place, and further research is carried out to study this extensive area, it is important that any development carried out is done so sustainably. However, as this project involved large scale infrastructure, this would not have been sustainable for the area."