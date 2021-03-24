Kildare artist sketches portraits while mum to two sets of twins

Kildare resident Breda Kenny, who is the mother of two sets of twins, aged nine and 19, spends precious time in her studio in the early morning before her hectic days.

The artist, who formerly ran a graphic design company, has had celebrities sign portraits she created.

Speaking about her influences, Kildangan-based Breda said: “I’ve always enjoyed drawing and design, my father was extremely creative but in a different way and loved my people drawing, the more realistic the more he loved them.

“He influenced me to study graphic design in college which opened up a world of creativity for me, from photography to brand development.

“Portrait art challenges me to capture the essence of the person and I enjoy always pushing myself to improve my technical skills. But the real challenge is when I am commissioned to do a portrait.

“Customers invest a lot of trust in me to capture the essence of a loved one. Thankfully all of my commissioned pieces have been very well received, they have been given as a surprise wedding anniversary gift, a commemorative piece for a loved one who has died and for milestone birthdays.

“One client has 12 of my pieces in his hotel and they seem to have turned a real discussion topic for their guests. I just love when I get the call from the customer to tell me how delighted the recipient was with the piece it makes all the hours put in so worthwhile.”

Breda said she is inspired by the story in people’s faces, especially the older generation. She added: They have real character and I just love the lines. Celebrities mostly have led fairly full-on lives and I find their expressions reveal their trials and tribulations. I suppose it’s much the same as reading their biography.

Breda has also managed to get some celebs to sign her work such as Mannie from the Stone Roses, Johnny Marr from the Smiths and the lads from Picture This.



Breda said her favourite piece is her last portrait titled: ‘Take Care’ (above) inspired by the heartbreak suffered mostly by the elderly population as a result of Covid.

She said: "I feel it captures the loss of someone loved and the final goodbye with a tender kiss."



See bredakennyart on Facebook and bredakenny72 on Instagram.