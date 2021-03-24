Gardaí investigating suspected burglary in Newbridge town

A premises was broken into on the Athgarvan Road in Newbridge on Saturday last.

Newbridge gardaí are investigating and have appealed for information.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí attended the scene of a suspected attempted burglary at a premises on Athgarvan Road in Newbridge on the morning of the 20th of March.

"No belongings are believed to have been taken from this premises.

"No injuries were reported over the course of this incident.

"No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing."