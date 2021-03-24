"I’d often go online and look at the price of hens, goats and donkeys" - returned Kildare emigrant 'buzzing' off the quiet life near Athy

In the middle of a pandemic, people take stock of their lives — and returned emigrant Cianán Curran has gone back to basics after swapping the bright lights of London to move back in with his parents and younger sister near Athy.

The musician is on his way to becoming a viral hit with videos of his rural lifestyle which often star his two goats and his dog Charlie.

The goats, named Aslan and Geronimo, are Cianán’s constant companions as he goes about his daily routine in the Skerries area.

He told the Leader: “I was living in London for the past seven years, working as a representative for some of London's best visual effects companies.

“A proud bog man, when I was missing home, I’d often online and look at the price of hens, goats and donkeys — hoping that I’d someday return to Ireland and just focus on the land, a few animals and the general stillness and humility of the Irish countryside.”

And so it came to be. Cianán moved home on March 18 last year just as the Covid-19 pandemic was beginning and in the middle of a lockdown.

He said: “It just felt right, I felt like it was time to come home, as soon as I got off the plane I was just buzzing to be back.

“After a few months, a goat Aslan was gifted to me by family friends. I couldn't believe how small he was.

“With so much free time on my hands, and a massive appreciation for the surrounding fields and forest, I just made it my mission to give this goat a life of high quality feed and adventure. Aslan’s Adventures was born!”

Cianán soon started making videos on Instagram, making vlog entries about his life, his progress and his integration into his day to day life.

Soon Cianán found Aslan a companion — Geronimo. “They clicked instantly,” he said.

“Like brothers, perched up on the window sills together and grazing around the garden.

“They are unbelievably intelligent, have personality for days and there is a magic in them both.

“Our adventures are only getting started. Stay tuned!”

Check out Cianán videos and hear his musings on life at: www.instagram.com/

cianan.curran.