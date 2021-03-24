DANGEROUS! Naas Gardaí catch motorist driving wrong way around roundabout
FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
A motorist who drove the wrong way around a roundabout in front of gardaí has been fined and issued penalty points.
Naas Roads Policing Unit observed the Volkswagen Polo driving the wrong way around a local roundabout.
The driver was stopped for driving without reasonable consideration for other road users.
A fine and penalty points were issued to the driver.
Naas Roads Policing Unit observed this car driving the wrong way around a roundabout. Driver stopped for driving without reasonable consideration for other road users. Fine and penalty points issued. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/WMgREX5Gr5— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 23, 2021
