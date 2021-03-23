Locals band together for clean-up of Kildoon Wood area

Locals banded together to carry out a major clean-up of the area around Kildoon Wood near Nurney recently.

More than 20 socially distanced residents including farmers were involved in gathering and transporting a range of illegally dumped material.

Visitors to the area were also encouraged to gather a bag of rubbish, tie it and leave at the side of the road for collection.

All recovered materials were either recycled or deposited in official landfill sites.

Kildoon Wood has been more popular in recent months for exercise due to restrictions on travel during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The attraction is famous for its trails and wildlife such as birds and butterflies and features every year in events for Kildare Biodiversity Week.

The Wood has a mix of conifers and deciduous trees such as silver birch.