Body is found in search for missing Midlands resident

A man who was missing since last Friday has been located deceased.

Gardaí had issued an appeal on Friday last seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Martin Cermak.

Martin had been missing from the Esker Hills area of Portlaoise since earlier that morning.

A description was given of Martin and the clothes and footwear he was believed to be wearing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

However gardaí said this afternoon that the missing person search for Martin Cermak has been stood down following the discovery of a body yesterday.

Gardaí added that the matter is being treated as a personal tragedy incident.