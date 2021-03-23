Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, March 23

The death has occurred of Christina (Peg) WHELAN (née Hemingway)

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



WHELAN (née Hemingway) Christina (Peg) Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 22nd March 2021 (peacefully) at her home with her loving family by her side. Peg, wife of the late Alex; sadly missed by her loving children Michael, John, Alex, Maria and Kathleen, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Rosie, Jane and Bernadette, sister Teresa, sister-in-law Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family, good neighbours and friends.





May Peg Rest in Peace





A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from her residence at 10.30 o'clock on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Peg's funeral mass will be livestreamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie





Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Stephanie Bland

7 Butler's Lane, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her loving sons Nicholas and Dean, partner Eddie, brothers Kieran and David, sisters Ann, Pauline and Geraldine, brothers-in-law Mick, Joe, Mick and Darian, sisters-in-law Shirley and Karen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning (24th March) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Gerry Coleman

Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Kildare / Castleblayney, Monaghan



Late of Mullaghanee, Castleblaney, at Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family. Gerry, predeceased by his son Vincent, he will be deeply missed by his children Barry and Éilis and their mother Celia. Deeply regretted by his brothers Brian and Peter Castleblaney, sisters Vera Symmonds, Norfolk, UK, Claire Marron and Chrissie Finnegan, Carrickmacross, brothers-in-law Gordon,Tom and James, nieces, nephews and all his cousins in Carrickmacross, Castleblayney, and Norfolk. He will be sadly missed in and around Leixlip by his kind neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday with Mass at 11 o’clock in The Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip followed by burial in Confey cemetery. Gerry's funeral Mass can be viewed on http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the Coleman family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

The death has occurred of Eddie Fealy

Glendale Estate, Leixlip, Kildare / Donaghmede, Dublin



Fealy, Eddie, Glendale Estate, Confey, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of The Grange, Donaghmede, Dublin, March 17th 2021, unexpectedly at home, beloved husband of the late Maria and father of the late Graeme, deeply regretted by his loving children Garrett, Aoife and Keith, grandchildren Emma, Dylan and Odhrán, daughters in law Karen and Rachel, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government Guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Eddie. Those who would of liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Eddie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 11am by clicking on the following link :

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/confey-parish

Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

The death has occurred of Seamus KAVANAGH

Ashgrove Avenue, Naas, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly



Formerly of Cloncannon, Edenderry, Co. Offaly. In the tender loving care of the staff of Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Mary and father of Robert, Orla and Mark. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters Josie and Dolores, brothers Dan and John, daughter-in law Nichola, Mark's partner Fiona, grandchildren Jack, Chloe and Maya, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

House strictly private please.

Donations, in lieu of flowers if desired, to The Parkinson's Association of Ireland at https://www.parkinsons.ie/

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Seamus will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Kirwan

Sallins, Kildare / Castledermot, Kildare



Kirwan, Joseph (Joe), Sallins and late of Castledermot, Co. Kildare, March 20th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth, deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, children Ann, Theresa, Louise, Ned, Tommy, Joey, Tony, Lisa, Natasha, Mark and Julie, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government Guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Joseph. Those who would of liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Joseph's funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : http://www.churchservices.tv/castledermot

The funeral cortège will be pausing at Osberstown Court, Sallins at approx. 10am for those that would like to form a guard of honour, en route to Castledermot Church arriving for 11am funeral Mass.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved//become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

House private please.