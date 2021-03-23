Former Newbridge pub site to be converted into six apartments

Permission has been granted to build six apartments on the site of a former pub in Newbridge.

Approval was granted by Kildare County Council on the day before St Patrick’s Day for the development at The Winning Post premises on the corner of Eyre Street and John Street.

The estimated construction value of the project is around €1.3m, according to the Construction Information Services database.

The two storey structure of the former pub will be demolished — comprising of a ground floor public house and stores and first floor residence.

In the designs is the construction of a three and two storey dormer structure comprising of six apartments.

These apartments are made up of two one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and one three-bedroom units.

There will also be site access doors onto Eyre Street and John Street.

The plans include ground floor and first floor balconies overlooking an internal courtyard designed into the development.