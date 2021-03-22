LATEST: Kildare garden centre expanding in €5m project

Kildare County Council has granted permission to the Orchard Garden Centre in Celbridge for an estimated €5m expansion.

The sprawling complex on the Dublin Road has ambitious plans for a major makeover.

The estimated construction value of the project is €5.2m, according to Construction Information Services.

The floor area of the new development is 3,107 square metres and the site will span 1.78 hectares.

The facility wants to build a two-storey extension to provide a storage warehouse to the west of the site.

Also in the designs is an extension to the existing external canopy.

An existing storage building and bungalow on the site will be demolished to allow for increased parking.

The existing café will also be extended including a BBQ area and staff area.

An existing hothouse will be refurbished for use as retail space.

New signs and advertising totems at the entrance are also planned.