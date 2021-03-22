Talks between Heydon and Minister on proposed new bridge for Newbridge

Minister of State Martin Heydon said he has held talks with the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien on a proposed new bridge for Newbridge which missed out on vital Government funding last week.

The project is part of a scheme involving the construction of a one-kilometre road, including a new bridge crossing the River Liffey which will link Great Connell Road and the Athgarvan Road in the town.

The planned route is designed to ease traffic congestion in the area.

Last year the Council submitted an application under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) seeking support for the project and it emerged last week that the application was not successful.

Kildare South TD Mr Heydon said he held discussions with Minister Darragh O Brien in recent days where he expressed the disappointment and frustration of the people of Newbridge to the recent unsuccessful application for a second bridge for Newbridge.

“I outlined to Minister O Brien that Newbridge needs this crucial second bridge and that Kildare County Council must have full access to his officials to ensure the right lessons are learned from this failed application before deciding their next steps.

“Minister O Brien assured me of his Department's co-operation. I look forward to reviewing the detail of how the application was scored and what needs to be done to address any short comings in a future application. A second bridge for Newbridge is a crucial piece of infrastructure, that coupled with a long overdue traffic management plan being carried out will greatly address the congestion issues which need to be resolved, as well as developing an integrated approach to how people can move more easily around their town.”

“I’m determined to see a second bridge for Newbridge delivered as quickly as possible and I will continue to work to see it delivered."