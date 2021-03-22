LATEST: Gardaí issue fines to people drinking alcohol in private property near Kildare town
File Photo
Gardaí searched a home in the Kildare town area on Friday evening and found several visitors to a private property drinking alcohol.
The people, who were from different households, were issued with fines - and a file will also be sent to the DPP on the incident which may lead to further charges.
Following a query from KildareNow, the Garda Press Office said: "As part of Operation Navigation, Gardaí in Kildare searched a private premises in Kildare on Friday evening following alleged breaches of liquor licensing legislation in support of current public health measures.
"Gardaí attended and located a number of persons on the premises consuming alcohol.
"These persons will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations – Restriction on the Movement of Persons.
"Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The Garda statement added that the COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives.
