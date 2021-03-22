Kildare Property Watch: Four-bed in Prosperous on sale for €439,000

A four-bedroomed bungalow in Blacksallies, Prosperous, is on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €439,000.

This detached residence extends to c 1,625 sq ft (151 sq m).

Blacksallies offers generously proportioned bedrooms and living accommodation with rooms to suit all requirements including a large open plan living space.

Remote working

With people moving out of the city, this property offers a wonderful solution to remote working. Broadband is excellent and there is ample space within, to create a bespoke home office.

Blacksallies offers the benefit of being close to major transport links whilst also providing idyllic country living with canal pathways and Donadea Forest Park, close by.

The property is located on over 0.5 acres and is surrounded by open countryside yet situated in a peaceful, quiet location within two minute-walk of Prosperous village and all its amenities. The guide price is €439,000 and the home is for sale by private treaty. For more information, contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or email: edwardc@coonan.com.