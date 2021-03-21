Prime agricultural land up for auction at Moyglare, Maynooth

Coonan Property are presenting 23.6 acres of fertile, free draining, good quality land to the market, with a guide price of just under €300,000.

The lands are laid out into three divisions and are being offered for auction in lots or as the entire.

The lands have excellent road frontage on one boundary and extensive frontage to the Rye River, near Moyglare Stud. The town of Maynooth is 4km away via the Moyglare Road.

Maynooth is well serviced by public transport, and it also has superb access to the M4 and therefore the M50 leaving you a thirty minutes from Dublin airport and Dublin City Centre.

The lands will be sold by public auction (location to be confirmed) on April 14 at 3pm. All Covid-19 public safety measures will be fully adhered to on the day as is standard practice.

There are three lots as follows; Lot 1 — approx. 9.6 acres; Lot 2 — approx. 14 acres; and Lot 3 — The Entire

The selling agent expects there will be plenty of interest cultivated in this superb piece of property which is being guided at €12,500 per acre.

For more details, please contact Will Coonan of Coonan Property on 01 6286128.