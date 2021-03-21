Outdoor drinking litter, boy racers, discussed at Kildare Joint Policing Committee

The onset of spring sunshine has led to an increase in outdoor drinking which in turn has created a litter problem of discarded bottles and cans, the recent Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting heard.

Cllr Bill Clear told the online meeting on March 1 that the litter was very noticeable in the Canal and Harbour areas of Naas.

He said: “When the weather improves, there will be a lot of people drinking alcohol outdoors and they will leave cans and bottles behind which creates a problem.”

The politician asked if local gardaí could increase patrols around the town where outdoor drinkers frequent during the day and night.

‘Boy racer’ activity

The issue of ‘boy racer’ activity in specific areas of Naas and Athy was also raised by JPC members and Supt Henry said he would contact the Roads Policing Unit on the

issue.

Cllr Clear said that some cars can travel faster on built-up areas because there is less congestion due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He also noted the risk to pedestrians due to people having to step off footpaths to allow a physical distance with other walkers.