Kildare cancer survivor with CF waiting to get vaccine date

A Naas beauty blogger who has cystic fibrosis (CF) and underwent surgery for cancer last year is still waiting to hear when she will get a Covid-19 vaccine, despite being on a high priority list.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has insisted that people with cystic fibrosis would be given priority as part of the national Vaccine Allocation Strategy.

CF is considered a chronic respiratory disease and patients would be classified into Cohorts 4 or 7.

Speaking about the vaccination roll-out, Aoife Rafter (29) told the Leader: “I have not been given any date for a vaccine as of yet.”

Aoife believes she is in Cohort 4 which includes around 160,000 people at very high risk due to an underlying condition.

Aoife said on her blog: “I have three dangerous infections living in my lungs for the past three years as part of having cystic fibrosis, a progressive life threatening lung disease that gives a medium age of life expectancy of 45 years.

“There are 1,300 people living with CF in Ireland, we have all been cocooning for 12 months now.

Highest rate

“Ireland has the highest rate of CF in the entire world, so we really should be leading by example in relation to CF care and Covid.

“I was discharged from hospital less than one week ago for intravenous antibiotics (through my veins) as one of my CF bugs flared up. Yet I am not ‘sick enough’ to be pushed up to Cohort 4 for the Covid vaccine. There are hundreds of people being wrongfully excluded from this category also.”

Survivor

Aoife also explained that since undergoing treatment for cancer last summer, all tests have been clear.

She explained: “I finished radiotherapy in January 2020. My surgery in August 2020 was successful in removing all visible cancer.

“I now attend three monthly clinics as an outpatient. So far there has been so sign of recurrence.”

Aoife was diagnosed with CF when she was about 10 and later missed several days at school.

However, she did not let the condition get in the way, and qualified with a degree in social care, and was employed as a social care worker for four years.

When she moved to Australia, she went to a doctor in Australia, and got cervical screening.

On the same day that she returned back to Naas in June 2019, she got an email informing her that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and immediately began treatment.