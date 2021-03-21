Praise for late nun, Sr Mary O’Connor, who was Naas school head

Tributes have been flowing in in the wake of the death of well known former Naas primary school teacher, who passed away on March 3.

The community is saddened to learn of the passing of Sr Mary O’Connor, better known as Sr Perpetua during her time in the Mercy Convent Primary School on the Sallins Road.

Sr Mary worked for her whole teaching career at that school and went on to become principal in 1986.

Sr Mary retired in 1998.

She is fondly remembered by past pupils and former colleagues alike. Sr Mary had a kind, gentle nature and she was a popular member of the staff.

She was very artistic and this was a talent that she shared with and nurtured in the pupils she taught over the years.

Many of those who remembered her on social media platforms were former pupils.

“She was gorgeous. I came to the school when I was 6 and she was my teacher.

“She was so kind and gentle, a truly lovely person,” said one.

A contributor wrote “Sr Perpetua or Sr Mary as she was later known as was a truly great person. A kind person who always brought the best out in everyone”

Another woman commented that her memories of her stretch back to the early/mid 1980s when she attended school.

“She was a wonderful principal and lady.”

Another message read: “so sad to hear of Sr. Perpetua's passing. I remember her smiling face whilst I was a pupil in the school. A lovely lady who always had time for everyone. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Yet another former pupil recalled that she was “good at calligraphy” and “she wrote my name in my first holy communion book in beautiful coloured letters.”

Sr Mary was laid to rest on Saturday morning.

She died in the loving compassionate care of staff at Craddock House nursing home in Naas. Mary was a sister to the late Bridget, Tom and Noel.

She is missed by her loving Mercy community, sister-in-law Hannah, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, colleagues in Mercy Convent Primary School, Sisters in the South Central Provence and a wide circle of friends.